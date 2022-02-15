Soaring car prices have set off a battle between automakers and independent dealers, with consumers routinely paying hundreds, often thousands, more than the listed price amid a protracted vehicle shortage.
Ford and General Motors recently upbraided dealers for ignoring the manufacturer's suggested retail price, or MSRP, a practice that was practically unheard of a year ago and GM calls "unethical." They've threatened to withhold deliveries of their most popular offerings, including Ford's buzz-generating F-150 Lightning pickup, and other forthcoming EV models.
But data shows such markups are pervasive across the industry: More than 80% of U.S. car buyers paid above MSRP in January, according to auto market research firm Edmunds. That compares with 2.8% the same month a year ago and 0.3% in 2020.
The premium set consumers back $728, on average, though industry experts say four-figure markups are common on popular sedans and compacts, including Hyundai and Honda. Some car shoppers reported that the extra cost can run $10,000 or more for sought-after electric vehicles and hybrids.
Ford and GM's warnings expose tense undercurrents between legacy carmakers and dealers, which have grown more fraught in recent years as upstart electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid sell directly to consumers. Legacy manufacturers, which often are required by state law to sell through dealerships, have conspicuously eyed direct-to-consumer sales strategies in recent years.
Analysts say higher prices at the dealership plus conflict over the future of sales could slow expansion in the nation's still-nascent EV sector, which climate scientists say is crucial to tamping down carbon emissions from transportation. Sticker prices for hybrid and electric vehicles have fallen significantly over the past decade but remain out of reach for the typical car buyer.
Last summer, the Biden administration said it wanted half of all new cars to be battery-powered or plug-in hybrids by 2030. As of the second quarter of 2021, EVs accounted for about 3.6% of U.S. vehicle sales, according to a report from McKinsey & Co.
Tesla leads that market by a wide margin, though traditional automakers like Ford and GM are introducing new battery-powered vehicles of their own. Volvo, the Swedish carmaker founded in 1927, announced last March that it plans to be a fully electric car company by 2030 and sell online only.
Legacy automakers are banking on consumers to migrate to electric vehicles even as dealers worry they will follow the direct-sales path of EV start-ups, edging them out of a market that's projected to balloon to nearly $1 trillion by 2030.
Car market is 'bonkers'
Sharon McNary, an amateur triathlete in Los Angeles, went looking for a hybrid Ford pickup in early January to better carry her bicycle to scenic locales outside across California. A Ford dealership in Orange County asked for $12,000 above the hybrid's MSRP.
No deal, she said. "The car market is completely bonkers right now," she told The Washington Post.
She turned to David Eagle, a Los Angeles-based auto broker, to help her scope out the market. His company, Current EV, helps shoppers navigate electric vehicle rebates and incentives, and negotiate prices with dealers.
Carmakers cut production in 2020 during the initial waves of coronavirus infections. Prices fell, and perfectly good autos sat on dealer lots for months.
Then in 2021, buyers' appetite roared back just as supply chain snags, especially in microchips, hampered manufacturers. Some 15 million vehicles were sold last year, up from 14.6 million in 2020, according to Cox Automotive. Labor shortages and soaring inflation also weighed on the industry's output. And there was a trickle-down effect on the used car market, where prices climbed 40% in January compared with the same period last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Auto dealers across the price spectrum see new business imperatives to cope with the short supplies, Eagle said, and they have every right to set the price of cars they purchased wholesale.
Rising dealer prices have swept across nearly all brands. GM's luxury Cadillac line had an average $4,048 markup in January, according to Edmunds. Kia, Korean automaker Hyundai's bargain brand, had a $2,289 markup.
Ford, meanwhile, saw a $163 add-on to MSRP, on average, while GM's Chevrolet and GMC brands sold $625 and $677 higher, respectively. Those numbers are still lower than the industry average, underscoring just how much of a threat Ford and GM find dealer markups to their newly launching models, said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds's executive director of insights.
F-150 Lightning 'is a big deal'
Ford chief executive Jim Farley told investors this month that 10% of the company's nearly 3,000 U.S. dealerships consistently priced vehicles above MSRP in 2021.
In response, spokesman Said Deep told The Post, Ford reserves the right to "redirect their allocation" of F-150 Lightning electric pickups for the 2022 model year.
"The Lightning is a big deal for us," Deep said. "It's a leap ahead in innovation for any of our trucks. It plays such a critical role for our brand and all our dealerships."
If dealers continue pricing above MSRP, he said, Ford may reallocate their assigned inventory for forthcoming electric releases, including the Bronco SUV and Maverick pickup.
Traditional carmakers "are finally realizing that commerce changes . . . there are new ways of doing business," said Jim Chen, vice president of public policy at Rivian and a former Tesla lawyer.
"This is not because Rivian and Tesla are demanding this," he said, "it's because consumers are demanding choice. They've gotten used to buying online."