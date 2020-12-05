WASHINGTON - The Justice Department on Thursday sued Facebook over allegations that it discriminated against Americans in the way it hired temporary foreign workers for thousands of well-paid positions.
The lawsuit contends that Facebook failed to properly advertise at least 2,600 jobs - and consider applications from U.S. citizens - before it offered the spots to foreign workers whom the tech giant was sponsoring for green cards granting permanent residence.
That violated federal laws that require employers to demonstrate that there are no qualified U.S. workers available before it offers jobs to temporary foreign workers it is sponsoring under a federal immigration program known as PERM, the Justice Department alleged. It sought unspecified monetary damages and other penalties against the tech giant for the alleged violations, which occurred in 2018 and 2019.
"Our message to workers is clear: if companies deny employment opportunities by illegally preferring temporary visa holders, the Department of Justice will hold them accountable," Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. "Our message to all employers - including those in the technology sector - is clear: you cannot illegally prefer to recruit, consider, or hire temporary visa holders over U.S. workers."
Facebook said it could not comment on the now-pending litigation, but spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement the company had been cooperating with the Justice Department fully on its probe and disputes the allegations in the complaint.