TOKYO - Japan's economy is expected to slowly but steadily rebound after restrictions imposed under the coronavirus state of emergency and less strict priority measures end on Thursday.
"The pent-up demand to go shopping and buy things will emerge," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Tuesday, indicating he anticipated that easing the restrictions would have a positive impact on the economy.
Toshihiro Nagahama, a senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, forecast that consumer spending, which had been subdued while the curbs were in place, could recover and lift the domestic economy by $5.4 billion (600 billion yen) per month.
Some tangible signs of a revival in business activity are appearing. Sanko Marketing Foods Co., which runs the Kinnokura chain of Japanese-style pubs and other restaurants, has announced about 30 of its dining establishments that had suspended operations will reopen on Friday. A Nippon Travel Agency Co. public relations official said the number of travel reservations "has been gradually increasing since mid-September." The travel agency is even considering running a special campaign for people who have been fully vaccinated.
However, given that the spread of coronavirus infections has not been fully brought under control, the economy is unlikely to be exactly as it was previously. Major department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. plans to maintain entry restriction procedures for its stores during congested periods, to be implemented as needed.