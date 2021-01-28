The Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year New Year, New Hope Initiative made donations in Guam and Saipan to five deserving nonprofit organizations on Jan. 26.
The organizations, each receiving $4,100, are:
• Make-a-Wish Guam and CNMI.
• Salvation Army – Guam Corps.
• Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association.
• American Red Cross Northern Marianas.
• Salvation Army – Saipan Corps.
Maureen N. Maratita, publisher of Guam Business Magazine, said, “We know how hard times are for these wonderful organizations, and we hope these donations will help them in the work that they do in our islands.”
The initiative was supported by the Executives of the Year, and several prominent companies in the Mariana Islands, which chose the nonprofits receiving donations.
Maratita said, “These leaders and organizations have made this unique Initiative possible by their swift response. The magazine was unable to host a gala this year, but through their support the program can still make a positive contribution in 2021.”
In Saipan, Pastor Wayne Gillespie of the Salvation Army Saipan Corps said, "I know that a lot of people worked hard under extremely challenging conditions, economic conditions, to put these donations together so to everyone who worked so hard to contribute and donate, thank you very much.”