Federal court, attorneys collaborate for a bankruptcy seminar

The District Court of Guam, alongside the District Court of the Northern Marianas Islands, Guam Bar Association, and the Northern Marianas Bar Association is hosting the second of its Bankruptcy Seminar Series.
The event will be open to bar members as well as business and banking communities on Guam and in the Northern Marianas, according to the District Court of Guam.
It is scheduled for Oct. 30.
The panelists will be:
• Clarke Schaumann, regional country manager at ANZ Guam Inc.;
• Siska Hutapea, president and chief appraiser of Cornerstone Valuation Inc.; and
• Andrew Helman, of Murray, Plum & Murray, a business reorganization and insolvency practice group, in Portland and Maine.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Daniel Collins of the District of Arizona will be the moderator.
For more information and details regarding the virtual and in-person Bankruptcy Series seminars, contact the Guam Bar Association by phone at 989-4227 or email at info@guambar.org, or the District Court of Guam’s lawyer representative, Cynthia V. Ecube at 472-8889, or email at info@ecubelaw.com.