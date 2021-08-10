WASHINGTON - The Education Department said Friday it will extend the suspension of federal student loan payments through Jan. 31, 2022, marking the fourth time the agency has given borrowers breathing room amid the pandemic. The department says it will be the final extension offered to borrowers.
The moratorium was set to expire on Sept. 30, but Congressional Democrats urged the Biden administration to push back the date as the public health crisis has left many Americans struggling to regain their financial footing. The Education Department also pressed the White House for a final extension to help borrowers smoothly transition back into repayment.
All borrowers with student loans from the Education Department will see their payments automatically suspended until Jan. 31 without penalty or accrual of interest. Each month until then will still count toward loan forgiveness for borrowers in public-service jobs. It will also count toward student loan rehabilitation, a federal program that erases a default from a person's credit report after nine consecutive payments.
Collections on defaulted, federally held loans will still be halted, and any borrower with defaulted federal loans whose wages are being garnished will receive a refund. However, the directive still excludes millions of borrowers whose federal loans are held by private companies or universities.
All told, 41 million Americans will benefit from the continued moratorium, according to the department.