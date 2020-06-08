The local library near McHenry, Ill., is slashing Helaine Oleksy's hours.
At a country club near Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Claudia Martin is worried whether she'll earn enough in tips to make ends meet.
And at a luxury hotel in Miami, Iracema Arrieta is cleaning more rooms than usual – without much of a boost to her pay.
As millions of Americans return to work amid the worst economic crisis in a generation, they're unexpectedly discovering their old positions are far more burdensome than they used to be. Their hours have been cut, their pay has been slashed and their responsibilities are now magnitudes greater. And their job security – despite President Donald Trump's recent proclamations about an economy on the mend – remains anything but guaranteed.
New economic data released Friday has fueled the White House's fresh optimism, as the official U.S. jobless rate unexpectedly declined, with the official rate at 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April. Over the same period, the country also added more than 2.5 million jobs, the Labor Department said, shocking experts who had expected a worsening in the market as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
But economists contend the federal indicators mask a far grimmer reality at a time when millions of Americans still face the prospect of prolonged unemployment. For those who did maintain their old jobs, newly unfavorable conditions have left many workers trading one set of anxieties for another, now fearful for their financial and physical safety.
"People are coming back to work in jobs that are very different than they were three months ago," said Robert Scott, a senior economist at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. "They're very risky and there's a lot of uncertainty about what's to come. There's a rocky road ahead, and a lot of work on the economy left to be done."
While roughly 30 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, some are retaking their old jobs as their states start to reopen. Their return to the workplace coincides with improving employment figures in hard-hit sectors such as retail and hospitality, said Nick Bunker, the economic research director for the job-listing site Indeed, who described the numbers as a sign of a "partial bounce back." The data offers early, encouraging news, suggesting federal programs had helped in preventing even more widespread, lasting unemployment, experts said.
At the same time, though, Bunker said there was a higher-than-expected spike in part-time employment, one of a few indicators that "suggests there has not been a full return to work" for some people. Indeed also found that the highest rate of job growth has occurred within the lowest-wage industries, including some food and beverage stores, raising questions about the extent to which some Americans may be falling behind financially.
Still, top Trump administration officials heartily celebrated Friday's jobs numbers. "Millions of Americans are still out of work, and the department remains focused on bringing Americans safely back to work and helping states deliver unemployment benefits to those who need them," Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said in a statement Friday. "However, it appears the worst of the coronavirus' impact on the nation's job markets is behind us."
'It's not working for many'
For workers in some of those jobs, their headaches actually are just beginning.
When the weather turns warm, and the golfers hit the courses in Pennsylvania, Claudia Martin typically gets back to work at her local country club in the southwestern corner of the state. The 66-year-old Latrobe resident puts in roughly 30 hours a week each season, bartending and helping out with administrative office tasks, supplementing her monthly Social Security check.
But the coronavirus greatly threatened the club's operations, and Martin's hours have been halved since she returned to work just this week. "It's significantly less," she said of her resulting pay, threatening her ability to save for the offseason when the club is closed and she is out of work.
"The money I earned in tips, I would put away to help me get through the winter," Martin said, later adding: "The economy is working for some people. But it's not working for many lower-wage workers."
Restaurant servers, bartenders and other workers who rely on a steady stream of customers – and often the tips they leave – have been disproportionately affected by a pandemic that is spread by social proximity. So too has the coronavirus decimated the retail sector, as online purchases cut into some major brands' in-store revenue. Some major employers, including J.Crew and J.C. Penney, have fallen into bankruptcy, and others have slashed their workforces, cut the hours of those they keep on staff or changed their job responsibilities entirely.
"Retailers have to be more flexible in terms of bringing their workforce back online," said Mark Matthews, the vice president of research development and industry analytics at the National Retail Federation. He said employees who once stocked shelves and managed registers, for example, now may be bringing some of those purchases out to customers' cars.