Florida cities sue 3M while commissioner seeks his own answers to ‘forever chemicals’

TAP WATER: In this photo illustration, water from a tap fills a glass on July 6, 2023, in San Anselmo, Calif. According to a study by the U.S. Geological Survey, nearly half of the tap water in the United States is contaminated with "forever chemicals" that are considered dangerous to human health. Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS, are chemicals that linger in the body and are linked to health issues including cancer, obesity, liver damage, decreased fertility, thyroid disease, high cholesterol and hormone suppression. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Tribune News Service