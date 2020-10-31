Ford to reveal all-new electric Transit van Nov. 12

TRANSIT: In this file photo, the first production Ford Transit commercial van waits on the assembly line to be unveiled at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant April 30, 2014, in Claycomo, Missouri. Ford will reveal on Nov. 12 the all-new E-Transit, the fully battery-electric version of the best-selling Transit cargo van that is scheduled to be released for model year 2022. Ed Zurga/Getty Image/Tribune News Service