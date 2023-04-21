Fox News-Dominion settlement doesn't end crisis for Rupert Murdoch's empire

DOMINION: Justin Nelson, joined by fellow members of the Dominion Voting Systems legal team, speaks to members of the media outside the Leonard Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Voting machine maker Dominion and Fox News settled a defamation case over falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election aired on the conservative TV network, a U.S. judge announced Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service