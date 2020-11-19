The Guam Economic Development Authority will host a free two-day conference for small-business owners and upcoming entrepreneurs called "Taking the Leap: Starting and Growing Your Business in 2021." It will take place virtually from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 19 and 20, according to an announcement from GEDA.
The multi-tiered and fully interactive conference will provide resources and insight for those wanting to start and grow in the new economy, offering licensing and marketing guidance, financial options, testimonials from the business community as well as a variety of other topics of indispensable use for the growth of our economy.
Register for free at http://bit.ly/GEDAleap.
The two-day conference will include more than 20 public and private sector representatives, as well as the option for post-conference individual counseling sessions with the support of the Guam Small Business Development Center at the University of Guam, the Guam Chamber of Commerce, the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the Guam Unique Merchandise and Art program.