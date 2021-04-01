ENGEO Inc. and San Diego-based TerraCosta Consulting Group have combined to create a comprehensive geoscience company, according to a media release from ENGEO.
ENGEO opened its Guam office in October 2020, according to its website.
Uri Eliahu, ENGEO president and CEO, said, “This merger is all about our clients. We’re eager to extend our absolute dedication and exceptional service to TerraCosta’s clients; likewise, TerraCosta’s expertise will bring a new level of service to ENGEO’s clients. Combining the companies will result in a powerhouse of talent equipped to tackle any project. This is a great step in advancing ENGEO’s vision to be the most admired and trusted service firm in the world.”
Walt Crampton, founding principal of TerraCosta, said, “We’re excited to join ENGEO’s deep bench of talent and bring their unique, client-focused technical capabilities to our clients.”
ENGEO was founded in 1971. It is an employee-owned firm of approximately 350 geotechnical and civil engineers, geologists, hydrologists, water resources engineers, environmental scientists, construction management personnel, quality-control field representatives, and laboratory testing specialists.
The company serves a range of public and private clients through projects in transportation, infrastructure, water resources, geologic hazard abatement, flood control, disaster recovery, energy, industrial development, manufacturing, critical and civic facilities, residential and mixed-use communities, urban infill, brownfields, and transit-oriented developments, according to the release.
TerraCosta is a geotechnical and coastal engineering firm with professional staff that includes a coastal engineer, an oceanographer, geotechnical engineers, and geologists. TerraCosta is a California corporation established in 2001 with one office in San Diego.
TerraCosta specializes in coastal geomorphology (the evolution of coastal landforms) and the evaluation and mitigation of adverse geotechnical conditions impacted by coastal processes, including sea level rise. The firm’s typical marine projects include coastal bluff properties, piers, marinas, waterfront facilities, sea walls, and other coastal improvements.
TerraCosta also provides geotechnical engineering services for site development and the design and construction of foundation systems for structures. Characterization of the existing soils and geologic conditions at sites and appropriate geotechnical design parameters are evaluated for use by project design teams. Geotechnical consulting services include evaluation of potential geologic hazards, such as landslides, faults, liquefaction, ground shaking, and others, the release stated.