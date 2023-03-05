Google released an audit Friday examining how its services and policies impact civil rights and racial equity, following years of pressure from advocates and Democratic lawmakers for such a review.
The disclosure came hours after The Washington Post revealed that the tech giant had hired a prominent law firm to undertake it. The company uploaded the audit without fanfare in an update to the bottom of the human rights page on its website.
Months in the making
The assessment, the existence of which had not been previously reported, has been months in the making and details how the company's diversity and inclusion policies and approach to content moderation affect marginalized communities, including at its subsidiary YouTube. The move follows rivals such as Facebook and Airbnb, which conducted audits in 2020 and 2016, respectively, and Apple, which last year pledged to do a racial equity audit after facing pressure from its shareholders.
Google hired WilmerHale, a law firm that has represented a number of industry heavyweights, to carry out the assessment, two people familiar with the matter told The Post earlier Friday.
The company disclosed in an April filing it retained a member of the firm, Debo Adegbile, "to inform our work and program development" related to equity, but did not reveal plans for the review until it was released Friday. The firm's hire was disclosed in a company statement opposing a shareholder proposal calling for it to undertake a "racial equity audit."
Independent auditor
Democratic lawmakers and civil rights leaders in 2021 called on Google to hire an independent auditor to vet its products and policies for potential racial biases and discriminatory practices, citing concerns that the company could be exacerbating inequities.
"We are concerned about repeated instances where Alphabet missed the mark and did not proactively ensure its products and workplaces were safe for Black people," a group of Democratic lawmakers led by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) wrote to the company's leadership in 2021.
Google previously had declined to publicly commit to a review or audit, drawing blowback from lawmakers and civil rights groups, who questioned its commitment to protecting people of color who use its products.
"We are committed to constantly improving, and that includes efforts to strengthen our approaches to civil and human rights," Chanelle Hardy, head of civil rights at Google, said in a statement Friday.
Can be held liable for terrorist content
WilmerHale has advised at least two tech companies during their sales to Google, according to its website. It represented cloud computing company Orbitera during its 2016 sale to Google, and before that helped another cloud software firm, Stackdriver, when Google acquired it in 2014.
The law firm is currently representing Twitter in a case before the Supreme Court over whether social networks including YouTube can be held liable for terrorist content on their platforms.
WilmerHale did return a request for comment.
Civil rights advocates say independent audits are a crucial mechanism for holding companies accountable for the way their products adversely affect people of color within their user bases and workforces, and to ensure they are factoring questions about equity into their products.
While it's unclear when Google first launched its review, the revelation arrives two years after Facebook made its own audit public and months after Apple committed to its own.
In 2020, auditors hired by Facebook to scrutinize its civil rights record found the company's decisions to prioritize free speech above other considerations amounted to a "tremendous setback" in protecting users from abuse.
Complies with censorship
A 2021 report from tech site the Markup found Google blocked advertisers from using terms including "Black Lives Matter" to designate which YouTube videos to place their ads on, while allowing them to use the terms "all lives matter" and "White lives matter."
Civil rights groups have also criticized the company for how its YouTube video-recommendation algorithms may encourage people to watch more racist and sexist content. And human rights groups have investigated how the company complies with censorship requests from authoritarian governments.
In 2020, Amnesty International accused Google along with Facebook of being too deferential to the Vietnamese government in taking down accounts and content posted by opposition figures.