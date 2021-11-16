GTA names 2021-2022 youth leaders

GTA has announced this year's 2021-2022 youth leaders. They are: Mark Imazu, scholar-athlete; Grace Anne Dela Cruz, community philanthropist; Isabella Olalia, creative artist; Elizabeth Chua, STEM achiever; and Neleh-Jan Leon Guerrero, career and technical innovator.
"I'm inspired by our youth who continue to excel and lead positive change in the community while exhibiting academic excellence," said Roland Certeza, president and CEO of GTA. "Our Youth Leader Program is a platform for our future leaders to develop their skills and set them up for success. We look forward to seeing them grow into leaders of the island.”
Here's a little about each youth leader:
Mark Imazu - senior at John F. Kennedy High School:
• Captain of the Manhoben Swim Club and MVP Swimmer.
• Captain of the JFK cross-country team, placing in All-Island Cross-Country and Track and Field.
• Active in numerous clubs to include the Islandwide Board of Governing Students and Student Council WAY.
• Avid triathlete placing in Guam national triathlons and is a Cocos Crossing Champion in his division.
• Attended the Oceania and Pan Pacific Championships, and the Pacific Games.
Grace Anne Dela Cruz - senior, Simon Sanchez High School:
• Vice chair of the Island Wide Board of Governing Students.
• Governor’s Youth Advisory Council SSHS Representative
• Student Body Association president, WAVE Club president, Care Club vice president, and a member of the GTA Junior Achievement Company program.
• Founder of the Purple Hearts Project Guam Chapter, an organization to raise awareness about violence and discrimination against women.
Isabella Olalia - senior, George Washington High School:
• Top 10 in her class.
• Co-leader of Manhoben Para Guahan, a youth-driven organization advocating for the protection and promotion of the island’s environmental culture and rights to sovereignty.
• Interned with Nihi - which works to build for future generations on Guam and advocates to protect the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer.
• Former VIBE intern with the Pacific Daily News.
Elizabeth Chua - junior, St. John's School:
• Treasurer of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, president of the SJS Glee Club, and vice president and co-founder of the Art Club.
• Earned top awards in the Guam Island Wide Science Fair.
• Won bronze in the International Conference of Young Scientists, Belgrade and silver in the International Young Scientists Innovation Exhibition in Malaysia.
Neleh-Jan Leon Guerrero - senior, Guam High School:
• Received the Joint Region Marianas Junior Student Excellence Award.
• Led her club to third place in islandwide LEGO/Underwater Robotics Engineer/Head of Systems.
• GHS Senior Council president.
• Member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.
• Guam High School nursing assistant, with a passion to become a certified nursing assistant.
• Nominated and selected to be a member of the Guam Youth Advisory Council.
The youth leaders will receive complimentary GTA mobile phone services and a smartphone for one school year, a $2,000 scholarship in a 529b account with ASC Trust, and up to 160,000 air mileage points to compete in an approved art, sport or academic competition.