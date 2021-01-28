The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement Jan. 27, with Guam Industrial Services Inc., which does business as Guam Shipyard, over Clean Water Act violations for discharge of contaminants into Apra Harbor. Under the settlement, Guam Shipyard will pay a $68,388 penalty and will install preventative measures to reduce the discharge of pollutants like sandblast and paint debris in stormwater to the harbor, according to a release from USEPA.
Sandblast and paint debris contain metals that harm aquatic life and sensitive coral reef ecosystems.
“Ship repair facilities must maintain effective stormwater pollution controls to protect coastal ecosystems,” said Amy Miller, EPA Pacific Southwest regional director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “This order will help prevent pollution from reaching Apra Harbor.”
Guam Shipyard has completed the terms of an Administrative Order EPA issued to the facility on Sept. 5, 2019, after EPA identified numerous violations at the facility. In response, Guam Shipyard has:
• Obtained the appropriate discharge permit.
• Developed a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan to control pollutants.
• Installed controls to contain sandblast and paint debris.
• Developed a plan to prevent nonstormwater discharges from entering Apra Harbor.
• Ensured that spill response equipment is available on site.
EPA's proposed settlement with Guam Shipyard resolves the violations found at the facility.