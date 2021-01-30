If confirmed as secretary of housing and urban development, Rep. Marcia Fudge, Democrat of Ohio, will confront the immediate challenge of keeping millions of Americans from losing their homes during the coronavirus pandemic while ending discriminatory housing policies as part of President Joe Biden's push to dismantle systemic racism.
Fudge, 68, appeared remotely before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for her confirmation hearing Thursday, from Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.
During the hearing, Republican senators chastised Fudge on what they called her past "intemperate" comments about race and the GOP over policy disagreements, accusing her of dismissing the party's concern for Black Americans and other communities of color.
Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican from Arkansas, asked Fudge to define the difference between racial equity and racial equality,
"From my own perspective, the difference is one just means you treat everybody the same. Sometimes the same is not equitable," Fudge said. "Equity means making the playing field level. ... The same is not always fair."
The long history of discriminatory housing policies - such as "redlining," a policy under which the federal government and banks denied mortgages to people in minority neighborhoods or charged those borrowers more - have directly contributed to the gap between White and Black Americans in wealth, income, homeownership and other economic measures.
The government should directly address the racial wealth gap by offering down payment assistance to residents of previously redlined neighborhoods, given that coming up with cash for down payments is the biggest impediment for Black homeownership, Fudge said.
Fudge said she expects to make homeownership - and the wealth creation that comes along with it - a reality for more Americans. Forty-six percent of Black families owned homes, compared with 75% of White families in 2020. That homeownership gap has widened since 1976, according to Pew Research Center.