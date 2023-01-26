'I'm trying to stay afloat': California parents sound off on childcare crisis

CHILD CARE: Sofia Tavitian and her 7-month-old daughter Luna Tavitian-Monterrosa pose for a portrait at Brand Park on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Glendale, California. Sofia is a Los Angeles Unified School District teacher who went on a leave of absence to take care of her young daughter because she wasn't able to find affordable child care. Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service