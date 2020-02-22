U.S. department store operator Sears has reached a deal for a fresh financial lifeline totaling roughly $100 million from hedge fund Brigade Capital Management LP, as it tries to stabilize after bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Sears said in November it would close nearly 100 stores, leaving it with only about 182, down sharply from the 425 Sears’ billionaire owner Eddie Lampert acquired when he rescued the chain from bankruptcy. The Kmart store on Guam was not on the list for closures.
The department store operator is a shadow of the company created by Lampert more than 15 years ago through its merger with Kmart, when it boasted $55 billion in annual sales.
Lampert rescued the retailer from liquidation in a $5.2 billion takeover during bankruptcy proceedings a year ago. The company’s unabated need for new funding underscores Lampert’s challenges in turning it around.
Sears reached an agreement with Brigade for the $100 million financing in recent weeks, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition they not be identified because the negotiations were confidential. Lampert has also bankrolled Sears in recent months, the sources added, without disclosing the total amount of funding he provided.
A spokesman for Sears, now called Transform Holdco LLC, declined to comment. Brigade did not respond to a request for comment.
Brigade has extended loans to other troubled retailers, including high-fashion chain Barneys New York Inc. and children's clothing shop Gymboree.