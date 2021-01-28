Local drone company featured in national podcast

Bella Wings Aviation, a Guam-based company, has been featured on Drones In America, one of the largest drone industry leading podcasts in the U.S., according to a release from the company.
“We were honored to have been featured in the latest Drones In America episode. This was a great opportunity to highlight the capabilities we are developing on Guam, but it also gave us an opportunity to showcase our beautiful island. We are the most western U.S. territory regulated by the FAA,” said Charlie Hermosa, president of Bella Wings.
The episode, titled How Drones are Connecting Guam Across the Pacific, can be viewed at: https://marketscale.com/industries/software-and-technolo- gy/how-drones-are-connecting-Guam-across-the-pacific.