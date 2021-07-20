Guam welcomed its first Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions group from Taiwan Sunday as part of the island’s vacation and vacation or Air V&V program, the Guam Visitors Bureau announced Monday.

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. sponsored more than 100 of its employees to visit Guam with the option to get vaccinated. The company is a Taiwanese memory and storage manufacturer with a market value of $680 million, GVB stated. ADATA’s employee sponsorship included airfare, hotel accommodations, and mandatory quarantine costs upon return to their country. ADATA also encouraged its employees to invite their family members to participate in this incentivized travel.

“We’re very excited to welcome this group, and we want to thank ADATA for choosing Guam as their preferred destination,” said GVB President & CEO Carl Gutierrez. “This is a perfect example of how our Air V&V program is helping individuals and corporations that want to travel safely with the option to get vaccinated and relax in an island paradise.”

The ADATA group, which arrived on an EVA Air charter flight, is staying at Hyatt Regency Guam and The Tsubaki Tower for four days.