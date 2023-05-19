After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the Honda Tech Meet, organized by the Triple J Auto Group, is scheduled to take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Guam International Raceway Park in Yigo at no charge to participants, Triple J announced in a press release.

It's an occasion for Honda and Acura fanatics to show off the cars they love and talk shop and should be a fun time for every individual who attends, Triple J said in the release. It will feature: test and tune grudge racing; trophies for show categories; raffle giveaways; limited edition Honda Tech Meet shirts while supplies last; and event-only specials on genuine Honda parts and accessories. Additionally, Sticky Fingers, A&L BBQ, Crave’s and Serendipity will be among the vendors at the event.

The dealership’s senior vice president, Jay Jones, said: "We are thrilled to bring back the Honda Tech Meet to the Guam International Raceway Park. This event has always been a platform for Honda and Acura enthusiasts to come together and celebrate their passion for these iconic vehicles, and (we) are excited to see the community come out and support this event."

The dealership encourages Honda and Acura owners to participate in the multipoint inspection and warning light scans that will be available, offered at no cost. According to the release, attendees also can run their vehicle identification numbers for a chance to win prizes and learn more about the ongoing recall to repair airbag inflators in certain Honda and Acura vehicles.

Honda and Acura show categories include Best in Show; Fastest Drag; Best Stance; People’s Choice Award; and Top Type R. The first 300 registrants will receive a goody bag, Triple J said in the release.