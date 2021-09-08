16 graduate GCC Ship Repair Boot Camp, will now apprentice at Cabras Marine

The 16 students who completed the Guam Community College ship repair boot camp are now employees of Cabras Marine Corp., GCC stated in a press release.

This is the fourth boot camp course conducted by GCC in partnership with Cabras Marine Corp. A certificate ceremony was held at GCC’s Multipurpose Auditorium.

“These students will be joining the ranks with others that aspire to achieve journey worker certification. This could be just the beginning of a long and fruitful career for these individuals," GCC President Dr. Mary Okada said as she congratulated the 16 people who completed the course.

The boot camps have produced 56 apprentices for Cabras Marine’s ship repair program, according to the release.

“Our partnership has continued to flourish with every passing conversation on how to build our workforce and demonstrate to others that this win-win-win partnership is the solution to building back better and stronger," Okada said, thanking Cabras Marine President Joseph Cruz and his team.

The Ship Repair Transportation Boot Camp has become the model for GCC’s pre-apprenticeship boot camps moving forward. GCC works with the employer to ensure successful participants are employed immediately upon completion of the boot camp, GCC stated in the release. This employer commitment allows GCC to develop programs that can address the specific skills needed by a company or industry.

Along with the specific trades, participants received soft skills training in work ethic; WorkKeys, which allows students to earn National Career Readiness Certificates; OSHA-10; and Heartsaver First Aid, including CPR/AED training.

Okada and Cruz were joined by Sen. Amanda Shelton and Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola, in presenting the graduates with their completion certificates.