18 complete training at GCA Trades Academy

Eighteen Guam residents recently earned level completion certificates from the GCA Trades Academy in electrical, heavy equipment operation, HVAC, carpentry, core curriculum, crane operation, and construction craft laborer.

Academy officials and board members presented the certificates to students at a ceremony held at the Tiyan Training Facility, the academy stated Tuesday in a press release.

These 18 students join the ranks of more than 4,200 students who have been trained at the GCA Trades Academy, which was founded in September 2006. It was established with the aim of providing a nationally recognized industry skills training center to support U.S. Department of Labor recognized apprenticeship training programs and to support the skilled labor needs of construction contractors and related industries doing business in Guam. Instructors are local construction professionals trained to teach National Center for Construction Education and Research certifications, according to the release.

The NCCER was founded in 1996 to standardize training and provide industry-recognized credentials for those working in the construction, maintenance, and pipeline industries.

The trades academy offers a variety of training programs including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC, construction craft laborer, safety, project management, welding, and heavy equipment operation. With classes open to all abilities and levels, the trades academy strives to improve skills and empower the region’s workforce, the trades academy stated in its press release.