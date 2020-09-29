$1M reallocated to GEDA grant program

The Small Business Pandemic Assistance Program under the Guam Economic Development Authority has been reallocated $1 million to fund grant payments, according to GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola.

She said she met with the governor on Sept. 22 to discuss the grant program and other GEDA-related projects, both pandemic-related and unrelated.

The governor initially reserved about $20 million from COVID-19 relief funding to support the grant program. However, about $4 million was taken out of the program recently to fund hotel quarantine facilities.

Nearly $14 million had been awarded out of the program by the end of August, but interest had waned by that time, and it didn't appear GEDA would need to spend more than $2 million more on the program.

The governor has discretion over the COVID-19 relief funds and the $4 million would ultimately be reprioritized to the hotel facilities.

However, in place of the grant application, GEDA provided short forms to ensure some continuity in the process even if grant funding was not available.

The number of businesses the $1 million extra can assist will vary, according to Mendiola.

GEDA still receives interest on the grant program, from small businesses with less than $500,000 annual revenue, as well as larger small businesses. However, Mendiola said, in part, not all businesses were willing to disclose their annual revenue "which made it more difficult to assess," she said. "We will continue with supplemental requests to the Office of the Governor as we near the max of what was authorized."