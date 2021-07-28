The Guam Medical Association and the Guam Medical Society on Tuesday announced the two organizations will be unified in their events and advocacy.

“Health care providers on Guam are limited and we all must unify to help improve the standard of care and continuing medical education. I look forward to working with my colleagues and Dr. Taitano on this mission,” said Dr. Thomas Shieh, president of the Guam Medical Association.

Dr. John Ray Taitano, president of the Guam Medical Society, said in the joint press release: “I look forward to working with Dr. Shieh as we strive to merge our medical organizations together and unify our vision of improving health care on Guam for everyone, especially our patients and providers.”

The organizations will begin to host meetings jointly and work together to continue work on health care access, and retention and recruitment of health care providers, the joint statement indicated.

The organizations will provide continuing medical education and community service and advocate to protect patient access to care, the press release stated.