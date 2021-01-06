2 Hawaii companies land $98M Guam construction contract

A joint venture involving two Hawaii-based construction stalwarts has landed a nearly $98 million contract for wharf repairs and upgrades on Naval Base Guam.

The joint venture between Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. and Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc. was awarded the $97.99 million Navy contract on Monday. The project is for Lima Wharf at Apra Harbor.

Hawaiian Dredging has been in business in Hawaii since 1902 and is a member of the Kajima family of businesses, a publicly traded Japanese company.

Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc. has a longer track record than its joint venture partner, having been founded in 1886 by two waterfront workers in San Francisco, California. It expanded to the Hawaiian islands in 1963, according to the company's profile.

Healy Tibbitts is familiar with waterfront construction work at Apra Harbor for the Navy.

In 2014, Healy Tibbitts, along with joint venture partners Watts Constructors LLC and Obayashi Corp., completed the Navy’s $89 million P-204 Apra Harbor Wharf Improvements Phase 1. The phase one project restored and upgraded a large wharf complex that was badly damaged by a magnitude 8.2 earthquake in 1989, according to Healy Tibbitts.

Information was provided in a press release.