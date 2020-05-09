With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's announcement that stores and malls can reopen a day ahead of the initial plan, Micronesia Mall and Compadres Mall in Dededo moved their reopening day to May 10.

The restriction on nonessential retail stores and malls will be lifted beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The governor said the May 10 lifting of restrictions is also in time for Mother's Day, which has traditionally been a busy day for retailers, shopping centers and flower shops.

Guam Premier Outlets, or GPO, in Tamuning is sticking to its reopening date of May 11, according to Suzanne Perez, acting shopping center manager.

Tumon Sands Plaza in Tumon will also be reopening on Monday, said shopping center manager Susan Fryer.

Jose Untalan, Compadres Mall vice president, said mall workers and tenants have been working this week to prepare for the opening, so, despite the change, the mall is "ready to open the bazaars on Mother's Day."

"Because the governor is easing restrictions on Mother’s Day, I think families will be excited to finally come together again to celebrate the strong women who have been sustaining them during these hard times," Untalan said.

"We are happy to see business resume, and we encourage everyone to continue following the rules of social distancing and engagement," he said.

Fred Yamon, Micronesia Mall general manager, said mall management is "just advising the tenants of the new date."

Temporary hours of operation starting Sunday:

Micronesia Mall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Compadres Mall Bazaar 1, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bazaar 2, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Temporary hours of operation starting Monday:

GPO, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tumon Sands Plaza, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For restaurants, to-go only, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Flower shops are busy

Tove Estabrook, owner of Tove's Flower Shop, said her shop has been busy preparing for Mother's Day flower deliveries.

Because of limited time to prepare, plus the slowdown caused by the pandemic and the huge number of orders, the shop is experiencing a shortage of some flowers. Overall, the flower shop is thankful to serve customers once again.

"Mother's Day is about the next busiest time of the year, second to Valentine's Day," Estabrook said.

Jay Sharma, owner of Jay's Flower Shop, said it's welcome news that his store can reopen on Sunday, in time for Mother's Day. As a shop for cemetery flowers, he said Mother's Day usually means brisk business for the shop.

"We're ready and let's see what Sunday brings to us," Sharma said.

These local retailers said, when they reopen, customers and employees will be required to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and observe other health guidelines to continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Retailers and shopping centers may reopen, but their occupancy is limited to 50% of capacity to maintain social distancing.