The Bank of Guam Board of Directors and management announced the following appointments effective Jan. 2, 2022:

• Symon A. Madrazo has been promoted from vice president/controller to senior vice president/chief financial officer. He joined the bank in 2001 following his graduation from the University of Guam with a business administration in accounting degree. A John F. Kennedy High School alumnus, he also attended a number of finance and accounting programs at the University of Wisconsin and the University of South Carolina, and recently graduated from the prestigious Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington in Seattle.

• Matthew E. Limtiaco was promoted from vice president/information security officer to senior vice president/chief technology officer. Matt joined the organization in 2015 leading both HR Information Systems and Information Security. Prior to that, he spent 25 years in information technology and cybersecurity, both locally and in the United States mainland. He holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a master of science in cybersecurity management from Purdue University Global. An alumnus of Father Duenas Memorial School, Matt is a certified information systems security professional.