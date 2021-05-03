A new vehicle being introduced into the highly competitive minivan market was unveiled during a short ceremony at the Atkins Kroll showroom in Tamuning on Friday afternoon.

AK sales manager Jesse Quenga and sales consultant Jason Tyquiengco pulled back the cover of the 2021 Toyota Sienna as sales director Thomas Mazzei made the formal introduction of the vehicle. Tyquiengco then took over the presentation to deliver a point-by-point explanation of the new vehicle and its features.

Tyquiengco explained that the 2021 Sienna will be powered by a 245-horsepower hybrid powertrain that will be the standard across all trim levels of the newly designed minivan. The 2021 model will deliver an estimated 36 miles per gallon due to the efficiency of the hybrid powertrain, said Tyquiengco. Also due to the hybrid powertrain, drivers of the minivan will experience smooth and powerful acceleration with very little engine noise. The 2.5-liter, double overhead cam four-cylinder engine will provide low-speed torque, and also provide for a tow capacity of 3,500 pounds.

Quenga cited the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $50,574, but said the dealership has an introductory offer of $42,499.

"This is an all-new vehicle from the ground up, including a new chassis platform as well as a new electrical platform," Quenga said.