21 students take part in GPA summer intern program

A record-setting group of 21 student summer interns - 19 university students and high school students from the Guam Department of Education - joined the Guam Power Authority's 2021 Summer Engineering and Cybersecurity Internship Programs. Fifteen engineering interns are currently enrolled in an engineering program at a U.S.-accredited college or university and four cybersecurity interns are currently enrolled in a computer science, CIS, or IT-related program at a U.S.-accredited college or university, according to a Sept. 2 media release from GPA.

The student summer interns were placed with employee-mentors in the GPA Engineering, Strategic Planning and Operations Research Division; and the Planning and Regulatory; Transmission and Distribution; Generation; Power System Control Center; and Information Technology divisions.

A substantial number of GPA workforce members are eligible for retirement within the next five to 10 years. New technologies and work processes in the utility sector challenge GPA to optimize recruiting and building its workforce, including developing specialized utility-specific skills. GPA backs up its efforts with budgetary funding that fully supports internship and other recruitment programs, according to the release.

Internships, apprenticeship programs, face-to-face mentoring, and contractual work agreements are some strategies GPA considers to attract future employees to work in the engineering, information technology, finance/accounting, transmission and distribution, and power generation fields.

As GPA moves away from conventional fossil fuel-based power and embraces modern sustainable solutions, it will need more professionals and skilled workers committed to becoming power utility subject matter experts and building energy-related careers at GPA. To keep the energy flowing and the lights on for Guam, GPA is stepping up its business continuity strategies, prioritizing hiring to attract and train much-needed specialized, highly skilled employees. GPA ratepayers benefit with the assurance and performance of a sufficient professional and technical workforce to support GPA’s operations, GPA stated in its release.