23 households each receive up to $15K aid to buy first homes

Twenty-three of Guam's first-time homebuyers received financial assistance to be put toward the costs of buying a home.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio on Thursday presented certificates of recognition to the 23 recipients of the First Time Homeowners Assistance Program, administered by the Guam Housing Corp.

The program assists eligible individuals in purchasing their first home by helping them meet financial costs, closing expenses and associated fees. Qualifying individuals receive 4% of the total purchase or construction price of their home, not to exceed the eligible transaction amount of $375,000, per Public Law 36-29. That means a qualified homeowner can get up to $15,000 in assistance to be used in the purchase of a home.

“We approved 23 families for this latest batch of housing assistance grants totaling $219,000, and we remain committed to ensuring the people of Guam have reliable avenues in their search for a home,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“These are challenging times for first-time homeowners who are facing an affordable housing crisis and a stabilizing economy, so we commend these beneficiaries on breaking through the barriers in order to achieve this milestone,” Tenorio said.

For more information on the First Time Homeowners Assistance Program, visit guamhousing.org/first-time-homeowners. To view the presentation in its entirety, visit facebook.com/govlouguam.

The following individuals or couples received the assistance: Donovan Justin Craig T. Gozalo and Amannie Marie Q. Pangelinan; Arlene Marquez Tang; Lito S. Pasion; Lin Hynson Perez; John Kenneth G. Mendoza and Carlissa B. Mendoza; Chong Heon Kim and Chun Hee Kim; Cera Taguacta and Sotero Olpindo; Yvonne C. Charfauros and Sean M. Charfauros; Jesus L. Santos and Irene P. Santos; Erica B. Respicio; Charmaine E. Ramos and Jannill Rowell V. Ramos; Kristina Ann Mayoyo; Jesse John Quenga; Cathereine H. Patrick and Zarackai P. Patrick; Faithe G. Pimentel and Francis Oliver V. Pimentel; Gina R. De Guzman and Joselito P. De Guzman; Giles P. Doblados and Joan G. Doblados; Ronnel B. Dimatatac; John R. Palad and Gracevin Galvra; Ramon Calilung and Rowena Calilung; Joshua W. Fathal and Joresa Mae S. Ollet; Angela C. Dizon and Luzviminda Deleon Dizon; and Ray C. Duenas and Raenesa M. Duenas.