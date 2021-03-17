$24.5M task order awarded for Marine base fuel station

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $24.5 million firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Hensel Phelps Construction Co., of Honolulu, Hawaii, for the design and construction of a fuel station on the Marine Corps base on Guam.

"We are pleased to achieve this on-time and on-budget construction award for the Central Fuel Station at the new Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz," NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office director Will Boudra said in a press release. "This is the fourth of 18 projects to be contracted this fiscal year at Camp Blaz."

The Marine Corps base is named after the late Brig. Gen. Vicente "Ben" Tomas Garrido Blaz, the first CHamoru Marine to attain the rank of general.

The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a central fuel station to serve the Marine Corps base on Guam and to support its tactical activities. The project will include fueling stations, a fuel storage facility, a fuel administration building and a generator building, NAVFAC stated in the press release.

The project has an expected completion date of August 2023.

Nearly 5,000 U.S. Marines are expected to move from Okinawa to Guam beginning in 2024.