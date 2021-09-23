30 jobs open at Macy's Guam during hiring event today

Macy's department store plans to hire more than 30 new employees in Guam today during a hiring event at its store at Micronesia Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Guam hiring is part of a nationwide event, according to an announcement from Macy’s Inc. headquarters in Chicago.

The company yesterday announced that it plans to hire approximately 76,000 full- and part-time colleagues at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com. Macy’s conducts most interviews for store positions online, offering a convenient experience for candidates to apply when it is convenient. The process takes as little as five minutes for seasonal hiring and is available 24/7. Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply. Walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview during the hiring event, according to the announcement.

Approximately 48,000 of the nationwide hires are for the holiday season, while the remaining positions are permanent opportunities to join the Macy’s Inc. team on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.

Macy’s offers competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and access to flexible scheduling that allows colleagues to choose regular and optional overtime shifts that meet their availability, according to the announcement.

A seasonal position at Macy’s, Inc. does not need to end after the holidays:

· Nearly one-third of Macy’s nameplate store leadership started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

· In 2020, more than 6,100 seasonal colleagues joined the company permanently after the holiday season.

· The average length of service among Macy’s professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and five years, respectively.