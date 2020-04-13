$30M to $60M in COVID-19 payroll relief loan applications submitted

Some 200 to 300 Guam businesses hurting from the coronavirus pandemic are now trying to get access to federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, and some have already been approved, according to finance industry executives.

That's just for one week of the relief program's launch, and the numbers are expected to grow.

Guam Bankers Association President Edward Untalan on Friday said, just for the "200 to 300 applications" received by the banks during the first week, there are already "between $30 million and $60 million" worth of loans.

Some of them have already been approved "and should start receiving funds within 10 business days," BankPacific President Philip Flores said.

The loan intends to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn.

Untalan, senior vice president and Guam-CNMI regional manager for First Hawaiian Bank, said, while there have been approvals for the banks on Guam, "disbursement is another story."

All banks throughout the nation, he said, are waiting for the U.S. Small Business Administration to release the final standard operating procedures.

"This will allow banks to begin processing and disbursing loans accordingly," Untalan said.

SBA Guam branch manager Frank Lujan said there have been "several hundreds" of loan applications on Guam and the CNMI that are ready to be processed.

"Minority adjustments within their systems are being made and the numbers are anticipated to be increased in the coming weeks," Lujan said.

Across the nation, over half a million applications have been submitted so far, Lujan said, adding, "$130 billion in loans approved, and over 400 lenders participating in the Paycheck Protection Program."

'There's help'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday said the Paycheck Protection Program is just one of the federal assistance programs that are available to Guam businesses and residents.

It's part of the $2 trillion federal relief package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impacts.

While some federal financial help could still take weeks to arrive, such as the unemployment and rebate checks, Guam residents can, in the meantime, avail themselves of food stamps and other local welfare programs, the governor said.

“So there is help out there. It’s not that we’re leaving our people all out there to suffer. There’s help," the governor said Friday in her news briefing.

800 businesses

With segments of Guam's economy having nearly come to a halt in recent weeks over the coronavirus pandemic, the government also announced on Friday a unified effort to reach out to some 800 businesses on economic relief options available.

Starting on Monday, the Guam Visitors Bureau, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the Guam Chamber of Commerce will be reaching out to their collective membership to assist businesses affected by COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

Information collected by the Membership Outreach Movement will assist the Guam Department of Labor with preparing employers and employees to access federal assistance programs, JIC said.

"The federal government is going to be pouring in a lot of money," the governor said.

But economic recovery will take about two years, she reiterated.

"If you look at past crisis situations with the H1N1 and SARS, it took us about close to 18 months to 24 months before we recovered in our tourism industry but when we did recover, we recovered very, very well with increase in tourists," she said.

Calls for help

BankPacific's Flores said the Paycheck Protection Program "will bring dollars and some peace of mind, stability back to many (businesses and workers). That's just as important as the economy."

He said approval can be in as short as a week, based on information from other financial institutions on island.

Untalan said all members of the Guam Bankers Association are doing everything they can to assist businesses and consumers.

"It is important to understand, we are all still dealing with the numerous deferral requests for consumer, auto, business and residential loans, including credit cards," he said. "In addition, we are working hard to continue providing general banking services to the community, while keeping customers, and especially our staff, safe."

Banks are inundated with calls for assistance, bankers said, because of the tremendous hardship many businesses and individuals are undergoing.

"However, we respectfully ask our customers and the community to kindly be patient with us. I assure you, all member banks are working as expeditiously as possible to assist everyone. The GBA stands committed to doing its part in helping sustain our Island, all businesses and the community," Untalan said.

Some hiccups

Flores said, with an endeavor this large, there are bound to be some hiccups such as access to the necessary SBA site.

"We, and many other banks across the nation, are not able to electronically access the necessary SBA site yet. We have been assured this will be corrected shortly and we will then do so," Flores said.

Untalan said the challenge for First Hawaiian Bank and all banks throughout the nation are dealing with the sheer volume of applications, the accuracy and completeness of each application, and the constant changes within the SBA program.

"The other major challenge is managing customer expectations and anxiety," he said.

Flores said the documentation has been cut significantly.

"We are not analyzing credit, studying financial worksheets, reviewing business plans. With the SBA, it is straightforward. Show us what your compensation costs were for the last calendar year and that's almost about all," he said.

The program provides businesses forgivable loans to cover up to eight weeks of payroll expenses and to make mortgage interest, lease and utility payments.

"(The Paycheck Protection Program) is focused like a laser on employment for those who have been furloughed or are working fewer hours. 75% of the loan funds must be spent on employees," Flores said.

The program, he said, is a tremendous response by Congress and the president to the economic havoc that the coronavirus has created.

"As I tell my friends and co-workers, hang in there," Flores said. "We will get through this together."