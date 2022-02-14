$31M in LEAP awarded to small businesses

Some $31 million in financial relief has been awarded so far to pandemic-hit small businesses under the $50 million Local Employers Assistance Program, or LEAP.

That represents about 559 recipients or small businesses, according to Guam Economic Development Authority administrator Melanie Mendiola.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she and GEDA are looking at raising the LEAP funding by $5 million - for a total of $55 million - because of the sheer number of small businesses applying for assistance. The numbers may change.

At least 1,163 small businesses have applied for the program as of Friday, according to GEDA data.

Mendiola said, based on the number of applicants, GEDA is estimating the total awards to be near or just past the $50 million mark. The governor said the current estimate is $51 million.

GEDA so far has transmitted approximately $31 million in LEAP awards to the Department of Administration, Mendiola said. Two weeks ago the number was $12.1 million for 223 small businesses.

The governor initially allocated $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for LEAP, and the other $25 million came from legislative appropriations.

The deadline to apply for the GEDA-administered LEAP is 5 p.m. March 31.

To apply, visit GEDA's website at investguam.com to download an application.

LEAP is for small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic and that were left out of federal relief funds. The applicants come from a variety of industries - restaurants, bars, tourist attractions, boat cruises, marine sports operators, travel agencies, beauty salons, taxi and bus operators, car rental agencies and laundry businesses, among others.

LEAP provides loans to small businesses that meet all eligibility criteria, mainly those that are able to demonstrate business interruption experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loans may be forgiven if at least 60% of the proceeds are used for eligible employee wage and benefit costs for certain recipients.

LEAP is the latest in a series of GEDA-administered assistance programs for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.