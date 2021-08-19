Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, on Aug. 17, awarded a $36.5 million firm-fixed price task order to Caddell-Nan for the design and construction of a base warehouse on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

Caddell-Nan is a joint venture based in Montgomery, Alabama.

“This project provides general support warehouse required for storage and administrative space to support the distribution management office, base supply, food services, and general services administrative daily operations,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design Manager Grant Nakata.

Work is expected to be completed by November 2023, according to a release from NAVFAC Pacific.

“I would like to thank our team members and partners that helped with this project award,” Nakata said. “It required extensive teamwork and collaboration of professionals that are dedicated to the Defense Policy Review Initiative execution at MCBCB. I am looking forward to the construction process as it will still rely heavily on joint efforts.”