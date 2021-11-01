There hasn't been a slowdown in the business of selling and buying real estate on Guam, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and four of Guam's familiar and experienced professionals in the industry have formed their own brokerage.

Three women and a man – all born and raised on Guam – make up the team behind the newly formed Hafa Adai Realty, which is based in Tamuning. Each has extensive experience in their trade, the group announced in a press release.

And collectively, they decided now is the time to establish Hafa Adai Realty with the goal of providing even more localized services to buyers and sellers.

"Although there was a pandemic going on, we felt it was time to leave our previous brokerage. We wanted to start a brokerage that brought a more localized, island vibe feel. All partners were born and raised on Guam. Our No. 1 goal is to make sure our clients are satisfied with the service that we provide," the group stated in the release.

The low interest rates – hovering at or lower than 3% – have offered homebuyers a great opportunity to buy, the group stated.

Here's the background of the Hafa Adai Realty team:

Jodee C. Duenas, principal broker

Duenas brings 25 years of experience in local real estate. She started working at an early age for her parents' businesses. About 85% of her clients were a result of referrals, which is a testament to her expertise and knowledge in Guam's market that has led to client satisfaction and exceeded expectations, according to the agency.

Saran Sachdev, associate broker

Leading the new agency as the youngest and only male partner, Sachdev brings his 12 years of real estate experience and networking to Hafa Adai Realty. He has maintained a 90%-95% referral rate and won Pika’s Best Realtor in 2017 and 2019, according to the agency.

Lolita Camit, associate broker

Lolita Camit had a four-decade academic career. Her leadership skills in education management helped her segue into the real estate industry in which she has earned the “Rookie of the Year” award, numerous executive club awards, and the 100% club award in just eight short years, the agency stated.

Elizabeth "Libby" Johnston Pier, associate broker

Pier had a career in retail management for 25 years that included owning Nuts and Grains health food store. In 2004, she went into real estate, an industry in which she earned numerous awards. About 90% of her business comes from referrals, confirming that she cares about her clients and their goals, according to the agency.