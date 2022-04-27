The University of Guam is hosting an in-person job fair today and inviting job seekers to engage with businesses looking to fortify their staff with fresh talent.

More than 40 employers will be accepting applications and offering on-site interviews at the annual event, which was organized by UOG’s Career Development Office, UOG announced in a press release.

Those looking for work can consider a wide range of jobs, including positions in hospitality, government, food service, banking, insurance and telecommunications.

Dusit Guam, which includes Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam and The Plaza Shopping Center, will be one of the employers looking to hire new workers through the fair.

Marina Guerrero, cluster director of human resources for Dusit Guam, told The Guam Daily Post the company “hires for attitude and trains for skill” and looks for employees whose personal values are “in sync” with the organization’s.

”The first thing we look for are people who truly have a caring, can-do spirit. In other words, we evaluate talent based on the proposition that who you are as a person counts for as much as what you know at any point in time,” she said. “We are looking for individuals who are open-minded, proactive, creative, reliable, attentive, flexible and work as team players.”

UOG advises participants to dress professionally, be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and bring multiple hard copies of their resume and cover letter.

The Fañomnåkan Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, in the UOG Calvo Field House. Those interested can register to attend at url.uog.edu/2022-job-fair.

Participating employers include:

Hotels/hospitality

• Crowne Plaza Resort Guam.

• Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, The Plaza Shopping Center and Bayview Hotel.

• Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

• Hyatt Regency Guam.

• JMSH LLC (Holiday Resort, Garden Villa Hotel, Alupang Beach Tower).

• Lotte Hotel Guam.

• The Westin Resort Guam.

Restaurants/food service

• Global Food Services.

• International Dining Concepts (California Pizza Kitchen, Pika's Cafe, Beachin' Shrimp, Ban Thai, Eat Street Grill).

• Jamaican Grill.

• KI Group International (Max's Restaurant).

Banking and insurance

• Bank of Guam.

• Community First Guam Federal Credit Union.

• Century Insurance Co.

• Moylan's Insurance Underwriters Inc.

• PFC Investments.

Additional employers

• Advance Management Inc.

• Cabras Marine Corp.

• DeWitt Guam.

• DOCOMO PACIFIC.

• DZSP 21 LLC.

• Fresenius Medical Care.

• Geo-Engineering & Testing Inc.

• GTA.

• GuamTemps Inc.

• Pacific Federal Management Inc.

• Skydive Guam LLC.

• Sorensen Media Group.

Government

• AmeriCorps UOG Volunteer Center.

• American Job Center.

• Department of Public Health and Social Services.

• Guam Army National Guard.

• Guam Air National Guard.

• Guam Department of Education.

• Guam Power Authority.

• Joint Region Marianas.

• Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.

• TRIO Upward Bound.

• University of Guam Global Learning & Engagement.

• U.S. Army.

• U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Register at url.uog.edu/2022-job-fair. For more information, contact Sallie L.T. McDonald at 671-735-2233 or career.development@triton.uog.edu.