The Guam Contractors Association announced yesterday that five member companies were named to Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2022 Top Performers list, which ranks its commercial and industrial contractor members that build long-lasting, high-quality construction projects, based on work hours, according to a release from GCA.

The top performing local companies are Black Construction Corp., Core Tech International Corp., Pacific Federal Management, IAN Construction Corp., and Agbayani Construction Corp.

“We are extremely proud of our members who ranked high among the nation’s 200 Top Performers and we are especially proud that our GCA contractors swept the top three rankings amongst all military construction market,” said GCA President James Martinez. “We have some of the best contractors in the nation as demonstrated by these high rankings.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

To be eligible, GCA Top Performers demonstrated world-class safety performance by achieving gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report.

The listings highlight GCA contractors that have earned ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential for their commitment to corporate responsibility in quality, safety, talent management — including inclusion, diversity and equity — education and community relations; those that won national Excellence in Construction, Safety Excellence and Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence awards; and those that hold designations awarded to diverse companies to help procure work from government and private entities.

Listed GCA members and their national rankings:

Top 200 Performers

No. 25 Black Construction Corp.

No. 75 Core Tech International Corp.

No. 105 Pacific Federal Management.

No. 166 IAN Construction Corp.

Top Military Contractors

No. 1 Black Construction Corp.

No. 2 Core Tech International Corp.

No. 3 Pacific Federal Management

No. 10 IAN Construction Corp.

Top Performers with Special Designations

No. 10 Pacific Federal Management.

No. 30 IAN Construction Corp.

No. 40 Agbayani Construction Corp.

Top 125 General Contractors

No. 16 Black Construction Corp.

No. 42 Core Tech International Corp.

No. 91 IAN Construction Corp.

Top Trade Contractors

No. 49 Pacific Federal Management

Top Specialty Contractors

No. 16 Pacific Federal Management

Top Airport Contractors

No. 10 Black Construction Corp.

Top Government Contractors

No. 6 Black Construction Corp.

Top Infrastructure Contractors

No. 4 Black Construction Corp.

Top Residential Contractors

No. 14 Core Tech International Corp.

Core Tech International is affiliated with The Guam Daily Post.

“These construction industry leaders invest in and attribute their successes to their people, and their value proposition gives their employees purpose, delivers quality to their clients and strengthens their bottom line,” said Michael Bellaman, president, and CEO of ABC. “Congratulations to these top-performing Guam Contractors Association members for raising the bar in developing people, winning work and delivering that work safely, ethically and profitably.”