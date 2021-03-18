Five Guam Contractors Association member companies were named to the Associated Builders and Contractors 2021 Top Performers lists, which recognizes ABC member contractors in safety, quality, diversity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours, according to a release from GCA.

“These five companies consistently perform to the highest standards on Guam and the mainland,” said James Martinez, president, Guam Contractors Association. “They are world-class companies and some of the best examples of the construction industry on Guam. As the recovery of the Guam economy begins and the military buildup continues, these are the companies who will be leading.”

To be eligible, GCA members demonstrated world-class safety performance by achieving Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors up to 655% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to the ABC 2021 Safety Performance Report.

Black Construction receives awards

Black Construction Corp. received a National Excellence in Construction Eagle Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors for the P-1705 Wharf Refueling Capability project in Diego Garcia.

The EIC awards honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. The winning projects, selected from entries across the nation, were judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges overcome, completion time, workmanship, innovation, safety and cost. A panel of national industry experts served as the competition’s judges.

Black also was honored with a 2020 National Safety Merit Award.

The 2020 National Safety Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2020. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and video interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Health and Safety Committee.

Information was provided in a release.