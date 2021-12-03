$56M Marine base dining facility project awarded to Black Construction-Tutor Perini

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $56 million task order on Nov. 30 to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV of Barrigada for the construction of an enlisted dining facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

The contract is funded by the government of Japan as part of the plan to reduce the presence of U.S. troops in Okinawa by relocating nearly 5,000 Marines to Guam.

“We are excited with the construction award of the enlisted dining facility at the new (Marine Corps base) on Guam, as it is critical to the operations of the new base,” said Will Boudra, NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office director. “This project is funded by the (government of Japan) and is another recognition of their significant partnership and cash contribution made toward building the new Marine Corps base.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Japan has committed to paying $3 billion of the $8.7 billion estimated cost of developing the Marine Corps base and support facilities on Guam.

The 40,000-square-foot enlisted dining facility will have the capacity to serve 1,020 customers per hour. The project also provides a 3,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse, a 2,000-square-foot general-purpose warehouse and over 7,000 square yards of paved parking and loading areas.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2023.