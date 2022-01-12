6 Guam contractors awarded parts of $400M defense contract

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas awarded a $400 million design-build multiple award construction contract to 10 businesses for work within the NAVFAC Marianas area of responsibility, NAVFAC stated in a press release. Six of the 10 contractors are based on Guam.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity design-build contract was awarded to:

• Agbayanai Construction Corp. of Daly City, California.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Allied Pacific Builders of Dededo, Guam.

• BME and Sons Inc. of Mangilao, Guam.

• Fargo Pacific of Tamuning, Guam.

• LRG Construction JV of Anchorage, Alaska.

• Modern International Inc. of Barrigada, Guam.

• Sea Pac Engineering Inc. of Los Angeles, California.

• Serrano Construction and Development Corp. of Dededo, Guam.

• Techni-Con Inc. of Mangilao, Guam.

• Weldin Construction LLC of Wasilla, Alaska.

"This DBMACC award further enables our warfighter readiness in Guam and the Marianas by providing critical facilities and engineering requirements for the Department of Defense," said NAVFAC Marianas commanding officer Capt. Tim Liberatore. "The contract award to (six) local companies demonstrates the Navy's enduring partnership with the island's construction industry to leverage the expertise and talent of our small business community."

The work to be performed provides for new construction, renovation/modernization, and routine repair/maintenance at various federal or military facilities and installations on Guam, NAVFAC stated in the release.

The term of this contract is not to exceed 96 months, with an expected completion date of January 2030. The contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management Contract Opportunities website, with 22 proposals received, NAVFAC stated in the release.