The nominees for the 2021 Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year were announced Monday.

The annual Executive of the Year award program recognizes executives who have made outstanding contributions to the business communities of Micronesia and who have raised the bar in their fields.

Guam Business Magazine said the nominees are:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Ernesto V. “Jun” Espaldon Jr., president of Quick Services Foods Inc., which does business as Wendy’s and Cold Stone Creamery.

• Herbert J. Johnston Jr., education director, GCA Trades Academy and president, Guam Association for Career & Technical Education.

• Thomas W. Krise, president of the University of Guam, chairman of the Research Corporation of UOG and executive secretary of the UOG Endowment Foundation.

• Dr. Hoa V. Nguyen, co-founder, American Medical Center.

• Nick Song, president of Haevichi Hospitality Guam Inc., which does business as the Westin Resort Guam.

• Edward G. Untalan, executive vice president and retail banking region manager for the Guam and CNMI region of First Hawaiian Bank

The winner will be revealed at the May 7 Executive of the Year reception at the Hyatt Regency Guam, together with the release of the May-June issue of Guam Business Magazine, which will feature the awardee on the cover.

Since 1983, the title of Executive of the Year has been awarded annually, recognizing executives who have made outstanding contributions to the business communities of Micronesia, have raised the bar in their fields and are considerably involved in the community.

Due to COVID-19, no award was made last year. However, Guam Business Magazine, the Executives of the Year, and supporters of the program did award checks in January 2021 through the “Guam Business Magazine New Year, New Hope Initiative” to five nonprofits that operate in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, for a total of $20,500 in donations.