A local construction company has requested tax abatement through a qualifying certificate for a 64-unit affordable housing development project in Radio Barrigada.

Core Tech International applied to the Guam Economic Development Authority for a qualifying certificate seeking 100% tax relief for corporate income and gross receipts taxes for 20 years and 100% tax relief for real property tax for 10 years.

GEDA will hold a hearing on the application on March 8.

The $35 million Summer Breeze I project would feature a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units in eight separate two-story buildings, according to the QC application filed with GEDA on Feb. 15. The site is located between P.C. Lujan Elementary School and the entrance to the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Site in Barrigada.

The 9.5-acre development represents the first phase of a residential and commercial development planned for completion over the next five to seven years within an overall 36-acre master-planned project.

According to CTI’s application, the Summer Breeze I units will be solely for families who earn 60% or less of the area median income, and more than 20% of the homes will feature design modifications and proper accommodations for individuals with physical disabilities.

The company touts that the design and construction of the homes will be “the most energy-efficient and sustainable affordable housing project ever completed” on Guam, including LEED certification and meeting green building and energy efficiency requirements requested by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

“Core Tech would like to provide a solution to the shortage in the housing inventory by developing and building affordable housing projects for sale and rent in addition to housing developments under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, starting with Summer Breeze I,” the application states.

Over the last 20 years, Core Tech was able to build 1,163 affordable homes around the island with the help of the QC program. The company states the tax exemptions through the QC program are invested back into the local community through the development and renovation of different facilities such as the former Royal Hawaiian Apartment - now known as Summer Garden, the former El Dorado Apartments - now known as Summerville Residences - and Emerald Oceanview Towers - now known as Summer Towers.

The company states the $9 million estimated labor cost for the pilot project will create additional employment opportunities to Guam’s workforce and an estimated $1.4 million in federal income tax that will go back to the government.

A 2018 housing study conducted by SMS Research and Marketing Services Inc. and PCR Environmental found that the greatest housing need on Guam is for households with incomes less than 30% of the income usually considered for public housing. That is followed by units needed for households with incomes between 30% and 80%, which are considered low- and moderate-income households.

The study also found that there is no comprehensive affordable housing plan for Guam and without low-income and moderate-income housing, workers needed to support tourism and the military will leave the island -i mpacting the economic viability of the island.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of CTI.