$75M project awarded to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC

The Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC joint venture has been awarded a $75 million project for the design and construction of two facilities for the military on Guam, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific stated in a March 22 letter to the joint venture on Tuesday.

The award will involve the design and construction of an 89,000-square-foot warehouse inside Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. The second facility will be a 53,000-square-foot central issue facility, also on the Marine base.

The project will be completed in 1,056 calendar days and will be developed south of Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.

The first phase will be for $46.3 million and the second phase will cost $29.2 million.

The warehouse will support the Navy's Supply, Food Service, and Medical Logistics detachments.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech, one of the joint venture partners.