79 Guam restaurants, other food businesses receive $15M in grants

Seventy-nine Guam businesses qualified for federal funding assistance under the Federally Funded Restaurant Revitalization Fund Program.
The U.S. Small Business Administration's Guam branch stated on Tuesday the 79 food-related Guam businesses were awarded $15.2 million in total.
A total of 287 Guam businesses applied for $102.8 million but only 27% of the businesses that applied were approved.
• In the Northern Marianas, 12 restaurant businesses received funding from the program for a total of $1.9 million.
• Hawaii restaurants and other food businesses received a total of $414 million for 1,145 businesses.
• Puerto Rico businesses received $69 million for 339 businesses.
• One American Samoa business qualified for $23,657.
On March 11, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 authorized $28.6 billion to provide grants for restaurants that sustained financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across the nation, 101,004 restaurants and other food service businesses received the grants under the program, according to SBA.
In the nation, 24% of grants were for $50,000 or lower; 5% were for $1 million to $10 million, and the top tier grant recipients, comprising 0.2% of the total, received $5 million to $10 million.
Just 163 businesses across the nation received a total of $1.3 billion.
Overall, the average amount for each grant was $283,000, according to the SBA.
Some of the largest types of businesses that received the grants were:
• Restaurants, 64%;
• Multiple food service businesses, 22%;
• Catering businesses, 6%;
• Bars, taverns, saloons and lounges, 4%; and
• Food stands, food trucks and food cart businesses made up 1.3% of the total.