79 Guam restaurants, other food businesses receive $15M in grants

Seventy-nine Guam businesses qualified for federal funding assistance under the Federally Funded Restaurant Revitalization Fund Program.

The U.S. Small Business Administration's Guam branch stated on Tuesday the 79 food-related Guam businesses were awarded $15.2 million in total.

A total of 287 Guam businesses applied for $102.8 million but only 27% of the businesses that applied were approved.

• In the Northern Marianas, 12 restaurant businesses received funding from the program for a total of $1.9 million.

• Hawaii restaurants and other food businesses received a total of $414 million for 1,145 businesses.

• Puerto Rico businesses received $69 million for 339 businesses.

• One American Samoa business qualified for $23,657.

On March 11, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 authorized $28.6 billion to provide grants for restaurants that sustained financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the nation, 101,004 restaurants and other food service businesses received the grants under the program, according to SBA.

In the nation, 24% of grants were for $50,000 or lower; 5% were for $1 million to $10 million, and the top tier grant recipients, comprising 0.2% of the total, received $5 million to $10 million.

Just 163 businesses across the nation received a total of $1.3 billion.

Overall, the average amount for each grant was $283,000, according to the SBA.

Some of the largest types of businesses that received the grants were:

• Restaurants, 64%;

• Multiple food service businesses, 22%;

• Catering businesses, 6%;

• Bars, taverns, saloons and lounges, 4%; and

• Food stands, food trucks and food cart businesses made up 1.3% of the total.