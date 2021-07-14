You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

79 Guam restaurants, other food businesses receive $15M in grants

79 Guam restaurants, other food businesses receive $15M in grants

TUMON: Restaurants along Pleasure Island in the Tumon tourist district were closed or on limited/adjusted hours for outdoor dining in December 2020. Seventy-nine food-related Guam businesses received $15 million in grants from the federal government aimed primarily to help out the restaurant industry across the nation. Post file photo

Seventy-nine Guam businesses qualified for federal funding assistance under the Federally Funded Restaurant Revitalization Fund Program.

The U.S. Small Business Administration's Guam branch stated on Tuesday the 79 food-related Guam businesses were awarded $15.2 million in total.

A total of 287 Guam businesses applied for $102.8 million but only 27% of the businesses that applied were approved.

•  In the Northern Marianas, 12 restaurant businesses received funding from the program for a total of $1.9 million.

• Hawaii restaurants and other food businesses received a total of $414 million for 1,145 businesses.

• Puerto Rico businesses received $69 million for 339 businesses.

• One American Samoa business qualified for $23,657.

On March 11, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 authorized $28.6 billion to provide grants for restaurants that sustained financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the nation, 101,004 restaurants and other food service businesses received the grants under the program, according to SBA.

In the nation, 24% of grants were for $50,000 or lower; 5% were for $1 million to $10 million, and the top tier grant recipients, comprising 0.2% of the total, received $5 million to $10 million.

Just 163 businesses across the nation received a total of $1.3 billion.

Overall, the average amount for each grant was $283,000, according to the SBA.

Some of the largest types of businesses that received the grants were:

• Restaurants, 64%;

• Multiple food service businesses, 22%;

• Catering businesses, 6%;

• Bars, taverns, saloons and lounges, 4%; and

• Food stands, food trucks and food cart businesses made up 1.3% of the total.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Weekly Online Poll

Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.

Should the government of Guam legitimize Land Trust leases that are considered null and void?

You voted:

Opinion