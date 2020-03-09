Atkins Kroll held the official reveal for the newly redesigned 2020 Toyota Highlander in the Micronesia Mall center court Saturday, March 7.

"One of Toyota's best-selling vehicles in America is reborn and ready for Guam's roads," the company announced in a release. "Completely redesigned from the ground up with a bold, distinctive look, the 2020 Toyota Highlander sets entirely new standards for the SUV segment."

The release added that the 2020 rendition brings "a powerful standard V6 engine to the table with more safety and comfort that potential buyers will be keen to explore."

The new Highlander has a longer, wider, athletic stance with a novel standard third row. Now able to seat up to eight occupants with extra cargo space, the Highlander is "the ultimate family SUV," the release stated.

"Perfect for the island's yearlong summer weather, all passengers can stay cool with standard three-zone climate control," the release stated.

'Reaching higher'

"The 2020 version of the Highlander lends greater meaning to the SUV's slogan, 'Reaching Higher,'" said Jesse Quenga, Toyota sales manager. "The advancements Toyota has engineered provide our consumers with the SUV they know and trust enhanced by a heightened level of sophistication. We at Toyota are pleased to offer these advancements as standard features with every new Highlander."

For more information, contact Ernie Galito at (671) 648-8400 or ernie.galito@AKguam.com.