A jewel in Tumon returns

One of the familiar jewels of Tumon has returned, but this time polished to a high luster by an energetic and committed ownership group, a British multinational brand of upscale hotels and a top-to-bottom, two-year renovation that rang up $47 million.

PQ "...We have no problem making the long-term commitment and investment because we love Guam, and we believe in Guam." Jerry Tan, CEO & President, Tan Holdings Corp.

"We are able to showcase this beautiful beachfront property and project what we believe to be a next-level experience for guests staying on our beautiful island," said Jerry Tan, the chief executive and president of Tan Holdings Corp., who is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, Class of 1979.

"Our commitment is not only for this property, but for Guam as a destination as a whole," continued Jerry Tan, "modern travelers are asking for a quality experience and expecting much more in a destination landscape which is very, very competitive."

"To be exact, the renovation cost is $47 million, which is significantly higher than our early projections, but our goal was to do it right and take things to the next level to achieve the highest level of international standards," Jerry Tan said.

The new Crowne Plaza Resort Guam comprises 321 rooms on a spectacular oceanfront lot that includes a long stretch of white, sandy beach. The entrance to the hotel opens into a relaxing, atmospheric lobby with large windows that showcase a manicured lawn and the multimillion-dollar ocean view. Chaise lounge chairs and outdoor sofas are strategically placed on the expansive lawn or within the many spacious, shady overhangs to invite guests to enjoy the breezy tropical clime. An infinity-edge wading pool with in-water lounging chairs is one of two feature-laden pool areas, both of which are a few steps away from the beach, ocean and pool bar. The massive renovation now allows guests a choice of ocean-view rooms and mountain-view rooms. Many will remember the property as the formerly branded Fiesta Resort and, prior to that, the Dai Ichi Hotel.

"Our team members at Crowne Plaza take the first step in guest engagement to ensure a personal touch and emotional connection with our guests," said Thomas Mayrhofer, regional general manager of Crowne Plaza Resort Guam and Saipan. The Crowne Plaza Resort Guam is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group based in the United Kingdom. According to Mayrhofer, there are more than 400 Crowne Plaza properties and resorts around the world, and the Guam property is something special. "The property itself is first class, but, because of the commitment and investment of Tan Holdings, this resort has become the flagship of the Crowne Plaza hotels. Mr. Tan and his team did not hold back whatsoever on expenses to go above and beyond in delivering a quality experience for visitors and guests," said Mayrhofer.

Even with the tourism market on the rebound, Crowne Plaza is still providing a substantial number of jobs to the economy. "Right now we're at about 168 staff at the moment, but, as business improves, we'll need 200 to 220 people to staff this resort," said Mayrhofer.

"I'm quite optimistic for the Guam market, we are observing a strong resurgence of the Korean market, and the Japanese market will start trickling back by June and July," Mayrhofer added, "we feel that the Japanese market will have strong representation in the fourth quarter of this year. Guam is sitting in a good spot."

Jennifer Tan is the executive director of S.A.I. Leisure, the hospitality arm of Tan Holdings. "We've had some serious challenges with supply chain issues and the rising costs in general, but our team is very pleased with the results, it's better than I expected," she said.

"This is a five-star location, and now it's also a five-star resort," she added. Jennifer Tan is based in Hong Kong, but has traveled to Guam and Saipan extensively over the years. "It was one of our goals to make the ocean and the beautiful scenery as one of the focal points of an enhanced visitor experience for guests, a true tropical resort experience," she said.

More than 100 people, including Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and former governors Felix Camacho and Joseph Ada, as well as other island dignitaries, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the Tumon resort on Tuesday afternoon. The event was emceed by George Chiu, the executive vice president of Tan Holdings and recently elected chair of the Guam Visitors Bureau board. Many attendees were friends and associates of the Tan family, who came to offer congratulations and well wishes.

Jerry Tan summarized the motivation for the renovation and rebrand, saying "we are making this investment because our family truly believes in Guam, we have been here for 50 years. We have no problem making the long-term commitment and investment because we love Guam, and we believe in Guam."