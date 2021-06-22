Tiera Santos, an accounting major at the University of Guam, has been selected to receive a $10,000 scholarship for the 2021–2022 school year from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Scholars Program, UOG announced Monday.

The program awards merit-based scholarships to accounting students at accredited U.S. universities who are likely to become accountants and auditors. She was nominated for the scholarship by professor of accounting Doreen Crisostomo because of her community service and willingness to help fellow students.

Santos plans to graduate in December 2022 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from UOG’s School of Business and Public Administration. After graduation, she plans to complete the Certified Public Accountant exam and pursue a master’s degree in accounting. She is interested in working for an accounting firm and teaching accounting at the University of Guam.