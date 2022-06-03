The Westin Resort Guam announced in a press release the promotion of the director of rooms, Abner Acosta, to assistant general manager, effective May 23.

Acosta has more than 25 years of hospitality experience. He has been executive assistant manager at the Fiesta Resort Guam and general manager at Fiesta Resort and Spa Saipan. Prior to joining the Westin Resort Guam, he was the general manager of Creative Hotel Concepts Inc., where he was responsible for hotel operations, budget, sales strategy, and overall direction of the hotel group, The Westin Resort Guam stated in the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Acosta began with The Westin Resort Guam in March 2018 as director of rooms. In addition to other responsibilities, he oversaw the completion of two major hotel renovations.

In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of operations at the hotel and provide support to general manager and president Nick Song. He will continue to direct hotel activities to obtain optimum efficiency and economy of operations, and maximize full potential with a balanced focus on hotel missions, guests, associates, and owners satisfaction, the hotel stated in the release.